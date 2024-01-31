‘Saindhav’ Set to Premiere on Prime Video

Telugu action thriller “Saindhav,” featuring Venkatesh in the lead, is slated for its digital debut on Prime Video, as announced by the filmmakers on Wednesday. Produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under Niharika Entertainment and directed by Sailesh Kolanu, the film is set to be available on the streaming platform starting February 3, catering to audiences in both Telugu and Tamil languages. The storyline revolves around Venkatesh’s character, Saindhav Koneru or SaiKo, who, having escaped a mysterious past for the sake of his daughter, Gayathri, is confronted with upheaval when Gayathri is diagnosed with a life-threatening health condition. To save his daughter, SaiKo is compelled to re-enter the underworld, embarking on a mission to secure her well-being.

The cast of “Saindhav” also includes Nawazuddin Siddiqui, marking his Telugu debut, portraying the role of gangster Vikas Malik, a former adversary of Saindhav. Other notable names in the cast include Shraddha Srinath, Ruhani Sharma, Arya, and Andrea Jeremiah. After its theatrical release on January 13, the film is set to reach a wider audience through its digital premiere on Prime Video.