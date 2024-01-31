Simple Chicken Pakora recipe

Ingredients:

– 500 grams boneless chicken, cut into bite-sized pieces

– 1 cup gram flour (besan)

– 2 tablespoons rice flour

– 1 teaspoon red chili powder

– 1/2 teaspoon turmeric powder

– 1 teaspoon cumin powder

– 1 teaspoon coriander powder

– 1 teaspoon garam masala

– Salt to taste

– 1 tablespoon ginger-garlic paste

– 2 tablespoons chopped coriander leaves

– 1 tablespoon chopped mint leaves

– Water, as needed

– Oil for deep frying

Instructions:

1. In a mixing bowl, combine gram flour, rice flour, red chili powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, coriander powder, garam masala, salt, ginger-garlic paste, chopped coriander leaves, and chopped mint leaves.

2. Add water gradually to make a thick batter. Ensure that there are no lumps. The consistency should be thick enough to coat the chicken pieces.

3. Add the chicken pieces to the batter, ensuring they are well coated.

4. Heat oil in a deep frying pan over medium heat.

5. Once the oil is hot, carefully drop the coated chicken pieces into the oil one by one. Fry in batches to avoid overcrowding.

6. Fry until the chicken pakoras turn golden brown and crispy. Ensure the chicken is cooked through.

7. Remove the chicken pakoras with a slotted spoon and place them on a paper towel to absorb excess oil.

8. Serve hot with mint chutney or your favorite sauce.

Enjoy your delicious Chicken Pakoras!