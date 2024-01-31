Sophie Turner share moments with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson sparking rumours about romance

Sophie Turner, known for her role as the “Queen of the North” in Game of Thrones, is embracing winter vibes with a recent ski trip, offering fans a glimpse into her life post-divorce with Joe Jonas. On January 29, the 27-year-old actress took to Instagram to share moments from her chilly escapade, sparking rumors about her alleged romance with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.

In the Instagram post featuring a carousel of six snaps, the first picture captures a group of four individuals bundled up in winter gear enjoying a ski ride. In the caption, she wrote, “Jagerbomb anyone?”

The photos feature Sophie’s friends and her rumored boyfriend Peregrine Pearson, who is the fourth Viscount Cowdray heir. Sophie is seen seated next to Pearson, Amadea Kimmins, and Rupert Gorst. Other snaps give glimpses of their snowy mountain adventure, with scenes of landing at the mountain’s peak and a blurry snapshot suggesting a lively time at a pub. Additional photos provide a peek into a ski chalet and solo shots of Sophie. The vacation destination remains undisclosed.