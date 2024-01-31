Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended on a positive note in the volatile session on January 31 of the interim budget that will be released on February 1.

At close, BSE Sensex was up 612.21 points or 0.86 percent at 71,752.11. NSE Nifty ended at 21,725.70, up 203.60 points or 0.95 percent.

About 2113 shares advanced, 1137 shares declined, and 63 shares remained unchanged. Top gainers included Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Eicher Motors, Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, Tata Motors. Top losers were L&T, Titan Company, Tata Consumer, BPCL.

Except capital goods, all other sectoral indices ended higher, with auto, bank, healthcare, power, metal and realty up 1-2 percent each. The BSE midcap index added 1.5 percent, and smallcap index rose nearly 2 percent.