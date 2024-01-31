Tecno Spark 20 launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Tecno Spark 20 was launched in India. The model was initially unveiled in December 2023 globally. Offered in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold colours, the Tecno Spark 20 is priced in India at Rs. 10,499. It will be available for purchase in the country exclusively through Amazon starting February 2, 12pm IST.

Tecno also announced that it is extending a free annual OTTPlay subscription worth Rs. 4,897 with the purchase of each Tecno Spark 20 model, which encompasses access to 19 OTT platforms like SonyLIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and Fancode among others.

Tecno Spark 20 sports a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be extended virtually by an additional 8GB to up to 16GB. It ships with Android 13-based HiOS 13.

The Tecno Spark 20 comes with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and dual LED flash units. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. Tecno’s Dynamic Port software feature is available on the phone and appears around the selfie camera cutout at the top of the display. The pop-up bar shows notifications and other alerts like charging percentage, call status, etc.

The Tecno Spark 20 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The phone also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GNSS and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. For security, the handset carries a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.