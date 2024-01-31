UAE authority introduces new app to pay taxi fare

Abu Dhabi: The Integrated Transport Centre in Abu Dhabi introduced new service to pay taxi fare. Passengers can now pay taxi fare through the Alipay+ application. The new service is a user-friendly and secure process.

The Alipay+ application is an initiative by ITC and the Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT). These authorities in collaboration with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, PayBy and other partners announced the initiative.

After reaching their destination, passengers can request the driver to initiate payment by scanning the QR code on the POS devices. After the transaction is confirmed by the passenger and successful completed, both driver and passenger will receive notifications of its completion.

With over 1.4 billion users and 10 global wallet options, the app offers enhanced flexibility. It also offers multiple top-up options. For instance, users can top-up the balance using their credit cards, online bank cards and in cash through the digital kiosks available in the emirate.