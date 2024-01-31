Union government launches 8 new flights from Ayodhya to these cities: Details

Ayodhya: The union government will introduce new flights to and from Ayodhya. The Ministry of Civil Aviation announced this.

The flight services will start from February 1,2024. The new flight routes will connect Ayodhya with Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Patna, Darbhanga, Mumbai, and Bengaluru. The flight services will be inaugurated by the Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel Jyotiraditya Scindia.

SpiceJet will operate on these routes as per the following schedule:

Ayodhya-Delhi: Operating daily except Wednesday, with Ayodhya departure at 08:40 hrs and Delhi departure at 10:40 hrs.

Chennai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, departing from Chennai at 12:40 hrs and Ayodhya at 16:00 hrs.

Ahmedabad-Ayodhya: Daily flights, excluding Wednesday.

Mumbai-Ayodhya: Daily flights, with Mumbai departure at 08:20 hrs and Ayodhya departure at 11:15 hrs.

Jaipur-Ayodhya, Patna-Ayodhya, and Darbhanga-Ayodhya: Operating on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Bengaluru-Ayodhya and Ayodhya-Bengaluru: Operating on Monday, Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport has been built by the Airports Authority of India after signing a MoU with the Government of Uttar Pradesh in April last year. Phase 1 of the state-of-the-art airport has been developed at a cost of more than Rs 1450 crore. The airport’s terminal building has an area of 6500 sqm, equipped to serve about 10 lakh passengers annually.