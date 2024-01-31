DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Updated fuel prices for February 2024 announced

Jan 31, 2024, 03:12 pm IST

Dubai:  The fuel price committee in the UAE announced the revised fuel prices for the month of February 2024. The new rates will apply from February 1. The Fuel Prices Monitoring Committee has increased the prices.

Super 98 petrol will cost Dh2.88 a litre, compared to Dh2.82 in January. Special 95 petrol will cost Dh2.76 per litre, compared to Dh2.71 last month. E-Plus 91 petrol will cost Dh2.69 a litre, compared to Dh2.64 a litre in January. Diesel will be charged at Dh2.99 a litre compared to Dh3 last month.

Fuel prices  in the UAE are determined every month, according to the average global price of oil, whether up or down, after adding the operating costs of distribution companies.

 

