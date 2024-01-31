US: no foul play was suspected in the Purdue University student Neel Acharya’s death

The Tippecanoe County Coroner’s press release stated that there was no suspicion of foul play in the death of Purdue University student Neel Acharya. Following an autopsy on Monday, coroner Carrie Costello revealed that the body showed no signs of trauma. The investigation is ongoing to determine the manner and cause of death.

Neel Acharya’s body was found on the Purdue University campus after he was reported missing, and his mother sought help to locate him through social media platforms. Acharya, a student at the John Martinson Honors College of Purdue University, had a double major in computer science and data science. According to his LinkedIn profile, he completed his schooling in Pune before joining the university in 2022.

The news of Acharya’s death was communicated to university students by Interim CS head Chris Clifton through an email to the computer science department. Clifton expressed deep sadness and offered condolences to Acharya’s friends, family, and everyone affected. He described Acharya as a “driven individual and academically talented” and emphasized the shock and the significant loss to the university community. The students at Purdue University are mourning the loss of a promising and accomplished peer, awaiting further details on the circumstances surrounding Acharya’s death.