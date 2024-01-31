Vice-Principal of NIEPVD sentenced to 20 years in prison

A Fast-Track Court in Dehradun has handed a 20-year prison sentence to Suchit Narang, a teacher at the National Institute for the Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities (NIEPVD), following his conviction in a case involving harassment and sexual assault against a visually impaired student. The Fast-Track Special Court (POCSO), presided over by Additional District and Sessions Judge Pankaj Tomar, issued the verdict on Tuesday, deeming the 2018 incident as heinous under Sections 376, 354A, and Sections 3/4, 9/10 of POCSO.

In the same case, the institute’s Principal, Anusuya, received a six-month prison term. The judgment, outlined in a 74-page document, reflects the severity of the charges related to the harassment and sexual assault of the visually impaired student at NIEPVD. The victim, a 24-year-old student, had accused her professor of sexual harassment during a study trip to Delhi in 2018. She also reported being barred from an exam for refusing to comply with the professor’s demands.