Vikrant Massey shares picture with IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma holding his Filmfare award

Vikrant Massey’s outstanding performance in the critically acclaimed film “12th Fail” earned him the prestigious Filmfare Award for Best Actor (Critics) at the ceremony held on Sunday night. The actor, who attended the awards night, witnessed “12th Fail” also being honored with the Best Film award. In the film, Vikrant received acclaim for his portrayal of Manoj Kumar Sharma, a man hailing from the interiors of India who overcame struggles and worked diligently to achieve his dream of becoming an IPS officer. The movie is based on a real-life story.

Expressing his gratitude for the recognition, Vikrant took to his Instagram account to share a photo with the Filmfare award, captioning it, “We’re home. FINALLY!!! Thank you @vidhuvinodchoprafilms @zeestudiosofficial & @filmfare for turning my childhood dream into a reality.”

Vikrant Massey also dedicated the award to the real-life inspiration behind his character, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma. In a picture shared on his Instagram Stories, both Vikrant and Manoj Kumar Sharma were seen holding the award together with smiles on their faces. Vikrant wrote in the caption, “Asli hero (Real hero)!”

After sharing the post, Vikrant received congratulations from various peers in the film industry. Konkona Sen Sharma, who directed him in “A Death in the Gunj,” commented, “So so proud of you my Shutuuuu!! Congratulations!!” Ayushmann Khurrana, Radhika Apte, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sonakshi Sinha, among others, expressed their admiration and congratulatory messages, acknowledging Vikrant’s phenomenal performance in the film.