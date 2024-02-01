British Asian Trust end its association with Fateh Ali Khan after a video of him assaulting a man came to light

The British Asian Trust, an organization working to combat violence and funded by King Charles, has decided to sever ties with Pakistani singer Rahat Fateh Ali Khan after a video surfaced showing him verbally abusing and physically assaulting a man. The trust, known for its unwavering stance against abusive behavior, condemned Khan’s actions and opted to disassociate from the singer.

A spokesperson for the British Asian Trust commented on the decision, stating, “The British Asian Trust has a strict policy towards abusive behavior and has ceased any association with Mr. Khan. We strongly condemn any form of violence, whatever the circumstances.” The decision followed a comprehensive review of the video footage capturing the incident.

The controversy revolves around an incident in Houston, Texas, last year, where Khan was filmed physically assaulting a student, slapping and kicking him with shoes. In response, the singer issued a clarification, asserting that the situation was different from what the video suggested. He explained that the matter involved an internal dispute with the student, Naveed Husnain, and the “bottle” in the video contained water given by a spiritual leader, which Husnain had misplaced.

Husnain, identified as Khan’s student, defended the singer in the video, stating that it was an internal matter, Rahat had apologized to him, and highlighting his teacher’s love. He accused unknown individuals of attempting to defame Khan.

The British Asian Trust, established in 2007 by Prince Charles, focuses on addressing poverty and fostering community relations. In 2017, Khan was appointed as an ambassador by Prince Charles, actively participating in initiatives supporting the trust’s projects in South Asia. The organization’s decision to sever ties with Khan reflects its commitment to upholding strict standards against abusive conduct.