Commodity Market: Gold prices edge higher marginally

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold edged higher marginally in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 46,520, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 5815, up by Rs 15. Yesterday, yellow metal price remained firm. Price of gold in major markets like Delhi, Ahmedabad and other cities is Rs 63,500 per 10 gram while those of 1 kg of silver is Rs 74,000.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 62,665 per 10 gram, down by Rs 70 or 0.11%. Silver futures were trading lower by Rs 140 or 0.19% at Rs 72,107 per kg. On Wednesday, futures closed nearly flat at Rs 62,746, up by Rs 11 or 0.02% while silver futures settled at Rs 72,252, higher by just Rs 5 or 0.01%.

On the Comex, the gold contracts were trading at $2,064.50 per troy ounce, down by $2.90 or 0.14% while silver was hovering near $23.110, higher by $0.059 or 0.250%.