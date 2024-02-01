Doing these yoga asanas will reduce blood sugar levels naturally

Yoga is beneficial to your physical as well as mental health. Yoga is beneficial for people with several conditions including diabetes. Yoga can be used as an effective tool to manage diabetes. It can help control blood sugar levels and reduce the risk of developing complications. Yoga can also help lower one’s risk of developing diabetes.

Yoga asana to do lower blood sugar levels:

1. Pashimottanasana (Seated forward bend)

Pashimottanasana massages the abdominal and pelvic organs. It improves the functioning of the renal system and the pancreas, keeping blood sugar levels in check. It also lowers blood pressure, promotes weight loss, relieves anxiety, reduces headaches and eliminates fatigue.

2. Halasana (Plough pose)

Halasana stimulates the thyroid gland, increases circulation and reduces stress. Plough pose can also help relieve backache, headache and insomnia.

3. Dhanurasana (Bow pose)

Dhanurasana or bow pose strengthens the pancreas. It also opens your chest and stimulates the abdominal organs. This pose can also help improve digestion and respiratory health.

4. Balasana (Child’s pose)

Child pose encourages relaxation, promoting better insulin function. Balasana can also help manage stress, anxiety, fatigue and depression symptoms. It can also encourage a better sleep cycle.

5. Shavasana (Corpse pose)

Shavasana can help lower blood pressure and calm the mind and body. Corpse pose is also helpful in relieving headaches, fatigue and insomnia. It is also good for people with diabetes.