Emirates announces pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian travellers: Details

Dubai: The national air carrier of Dubai, Emirates Airline has announced pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for some Indian travellers. The airline informed that it will provide a pre-approved visa-on-arrival facility for Indian passport holders who have booked their travel with the airline.

The service is exclusively available to Indian passport holders who have a valid six-month visa for the US, US Green Card, EU Residency, or UK Residency. The airline also updated that the issuance of visas remains at the ‘absolute discretion of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs’ in the UAE.

Customers can retrieve their booking through ‘Manage an existing booking’ via the airline’s digital platforms and click on ‘Apply for a UAE visa’ link. They will be redirected to the online UAE Visa application site powered by VFS Global Services, which sets out the requirements, terms and conditions to facilitate the visa application process.

The new initiative will enable Emirates customers to skip queues when arriving in Dubai. It simplifies arrival formalities by allowing passengers to breeze through customs.