Experts: Using phone first thing in morning can give you headache for rest of the day

To ensure a bright, productive, and efficient start to your day, health experts advise against reaching for your phone immediately upon waking up. Using a mobile phone right after waking up can have significant negative effects on the body, including a slowdown in metabolism and exacerbation of headaches.

Naturopathic doctor Jane Bowring warns against the practice, explaining that using phones immediately after waking up can “overstimulate” the nervous system, leading to adverse health effects. The action raises dopamine levels, causing overstimulation to the brain and nervous system.

Additionally, Bowring highlights the impact of “electric and magnetic fields (EMFs) from your cell phone” on metabolism. The use of a phone can trigger an influx of calcium into cells through voltage-gated calcium channels (VGCC), requiring more magnesium to counterbalance the calcium flood. The exposure to EMFs can result in headaches, affecting energy levels and metabolism for the day.

Moreover, the blue light emitted by phones can disrupt “circadian rhythms,” sending signals to the brain that it is noon, which can interfere with the body’s natural sleep-wake cycle. Overall, using a phone immediately upon waking is cautioned against due to its potential to disturb the nervous system, metabolism, and circadian rhythms, leading to detrimental health consequences.