FM Nirmala Sitharaman unveils strategy to boost milk and dairy production

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman revealed on Thursday her intentions to enhance milk and dairy production within India. Despite being the largest milk producer globally, the country faces challenges associated with low productivity in this sector. In the fiscal year 2022-23, India observed a 4% growth in milk production, reaching 230.58 million tonnes.

Furthermore, Sitharaman outlined the government’s plan to formulate a strategy for achieving self-reliance (Atma Nirbharta) in oilseeds production. Emphasizing the significance of value addition in the agricultural sector, she stressed the commitment to intensifying efforts directed at increasing farmers’ income. The finance minister’s announcement reflects the government’s commitment to addressing productivity challenges and enhancing sustainability in the critical dairy and oilseeds segments of India’s agriculture.