French police arrests about 20 farmers as convoys of tractors edged closer to Paris

French police detained around 20 farmers on Wednesday as convoys of tractors moved closer to key locations such as Paris and Lyon. Many farmers chose to ignore police warnings regarding the scale of their protests. This comes as France experiences a surge in rural discontent, a trend echoed in several other European countries, including Germany, Poland, Romania, Belgium, and Italy. Spanish farmers have also indicated their intention to join the movement.

The primary grievances driving these protests include demands for higher incomes, reduced bureaucratic red tape, and protection against foreign competition. Arnaud Rousseau, the head of France’s largest agricultural union, the FNSEA, acknowledged the substantial expectations among farmers but urged for calm and reasonableness, acknowledging that not all demands could be immediately met.

The protests led to the arrest of 18 individuals attempting to blockade the Rungis wholesale food market south of Paris, a critical food distribution hub serving the capital region’s 12 million residents. Prosecutors revealed that 15 of those arrested were in custody. A convoy of 200 to 300 tractors originating from southwest France, attempting to reach Rungis, was prevented by police, who deployed armored vehicles as a precaution. Authorities warned farmers to avoid Rungis, Paris airports, and major cities. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin emphasized a measured police response but cautioned readiness to defend strategic locations.

Prime Minister Gabriel Attal held discussions with leaders of the second and third-largest farmers’ unions, signaling a willingness to address the crisis. The government has already offered concessions, with Attal expressing a readiness to seek an exception for French agriculture from contentious EU rules. Additionally, the European Commission announced temporary relief this year from rules requiring some farmland to be left fallow and measures to mitigate the impact of Ukrainian farm produce entering the EU, following the lifting of tariffs in response to Russia’s invasion.