GST revenue surge to Rs 1.72 lakh crore in January

New Delhi: The gross Goods and Services Tax ( GST) revenue in the month of January, 2024 stood at Rs 1,72,129 crore. This is the second highest ever. This is for third time in FY24 that GST collection is crossing Rs 1.7 lakh crore-mark. The highest-ever monthly GST collection was recorded in April 2023 at Rs 1.87 trillion.

‘The gross GST revenue collected in the month of January, 2024 (till 05:00 PM of 31.01.2024) is Rs 1,72,129 crore, which shows a 10.4% Year-o-Year (Y-oY) growth over the revenue of Rs 1,55,922 crore collected in January 2023,’ said Ministry of Finance in a statement.

During the April 2023-January 2024 period, cumulative gross GST collection witnessed 11.6% y-o-y growth, reaching Rs 16.69 lakh crore, as against Rs 14.96 lakh crore collected in the same period of the previous year (April 2022-Jannuary 2023).

The government has settled Rs 43,552 crore to CGST and Rs 37,257 crore to SGST from the IGST collection.