Indian Railways extends these special trains: Full list

Ahmedabad: The Western Railways has decided to extend the service of some special trains. This decision was taken in view of increased travel demand.

The national transporter extended the trips of Bhuj-Sabarmati Special and Ahmedabad-Okha weekly special.

Train no. 09456 Bhuj-Sabarmati Special, originally scheduled to run until February 1st, has been extended until February 13th. Train no. 09455 Sabarmati-Bhuj Special has also been extended until February 13th.

Also Read: India’s export of petroleum products falls to 15-month low

Train no. 09435 Ahmedabad-Okha weekly special train, initially notified until February 3rd, has now been extended until February 24th. Train no. 09436 Okha-Ahmedabad weekly special train, previously notified until February 4th, has now been extended until February 25th.

Booking for these trains (no. 09456, 09455, 09435, and 09436) will commence on February 1st at all PRS counters and on the IRCTC website. For details about the timing and stoppages of the trains, passengers can visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in.