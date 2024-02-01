IRCTC announces new tour package to Ayodhya: Details

Ahmedabad: The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package to Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya. The tour package from Gujarat to Ayodhya will also cover 3 out of the 12 Jyotirlingas of Lord Shiva.

The 9 nights and 10 days tour package named ‘Shree Ram Janam Bhoomi – Ayodhya, Prayagraj with 03 Jyotirlinga Darshan’ will be on Bharat Gaurav Special Tourist train. It will cover Ayodhya, Prayagraj , Shringaverpur, Chitrakoot , Varanasi , Ujjain and Nasik.

Also Read: UAE introduces temporary work permit for a period of 3 months: Details

The tour will begin from Rajkot on February 5. Passengers can board the train from Surendra Nagar, Viramgam, Sabarmati, Nadiad, Anand, Chhayapuri, Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar and Ratlam. Passengers can deboard at Vadodara, Anand, Nadiad, Sabarmati, Viramgam, Surendra Nagar and Rajkot. The passengers boarding from Godhra, Dahod, Meghnagar and Ratlam may de-board at Vadodara station or any other convenient Station

It will cost Rs.20,500/-per person in sleeper calss, Rs.33,000/- per person in 3AC and Rs.46,000/- per person in 2AC. The cost include 3 meals a day, night stay at budget hotels, bus transfer, and travel insurance.