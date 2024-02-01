IUML Formally Asserts Claim for a Third LS Seat

The IUML officially requested a third Lok Sabha seat during preliminary bilateral talks with the Congress leadership at Cantonment House. However, a final decision on the claim will be made in the second round of talks scheduled for Monday. UDF convener M M Hassan mentioned that the UDF would convene a meeting after the state budget presentation on Monday to decide on the seat-sharing mechanism with allies.

While the IUML leaders did not specify a particular seat, they emphasized the need for a third seat alongside the existing Malappuram and Ponnani seats. Sources indicate that Kasaragod, Kannur, and Wayanad (if Rahul Gandhi chooses not to contest there) have been identified as potential seats. Following the talks, IUML leaders deliberated on their next course of action.