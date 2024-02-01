Jharkhand High Court hears Hemant Soren’s appeal against ED arrest

Former Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM leader, Hemant Soren, filed a petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case. Representing Soren in the virtual hearing, former Union Minister Kapil Sibal argued that the arrest was wrongful and requested additional time to present his case. Simultaneously, Soren moved the Supreme Court to challenge his arrest by the central agency, and the apex court agreed to hear the plea on the following day.

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Hemant Soren on Wednesday in connection with a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam. After a seven-hour interrogation, the former chief minister was taken into custody, and he is scheduled to appear before a special court for further proceedings.