Ministery to implement dress code in govt schools

In the aftermath of the hijab controversy triggered by BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya’s call to ban hijabs at a Jaipur government school, Rajasthan’s Education Minister, Madan Dilawar, has announced intentions to enforce a dress code for all students in government schools statewide. This decision comes amid protests by students against the MLA’s stance. Dilawar clarified that not only will the dress code be strictly implemented, but schools lacking an image or picture of Saraswati Maa, the Goddess of learning, will face consequences. He emphasized adherence to government directives on prayers in schools, limiting the teaching of selected prayers while discouraging other forms of prayer.

Furthermore, the Education Minister underscored the government’s stance against religious conversions in schools, emphasizing stringent action against any attempts to convert. Dilawar also discussed plans to tighten curriculum-related rules, directing teachers to focus on figures mentioned in the syllabus. Any deviation from the curriculum will result in appropriate action. Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham supported the call for a dress code, emphasizing the importance of discipline and equality among students, with uniforms serving as a means to eliminate discrimination.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad endorsed the demand for a dress code, highlighting the role of uniforms in promoting discipline and equality while eliminating discrimination based on clothing. The controversy, originating on January 29, saw Balmukund Acharya objecting to girls wearing hijabs in government schools, sparking protests and discussions about potentially banning head coverings in both government and private schools. Muslim students, reacting to the MLA’s actions, gathered at a police station in Jaipur, demanding an apology and urging him not to disrupt the school environment. The issue has gained attention, with discussions extending to higher authorities within the state government.