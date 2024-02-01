New Delhi and National Capital Region experience rainfall early disrupting daily life and lifelines of several million

New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR), covering areas like Noida and parts of Gurugram, encountered a spell of moderate rainfall on Thursday, disrupting daily life and causing challenges for millions. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an alert, predicting ongoing thunderstorms in and around the capital.

The rain led to road blockages and subsequent waterlogging, exacerbating the difficulties faced by Delhi residents during the harsh winter conditions. Commuters also experienced train schedule delays attributed to the heavy showers. The IMD communicated the occurrence of a thunderstorm with light to moderate-intensity rain in various parts of Delhi and NCR through social media.

The Meteorological Department identified several locations in Delhi, including Narela, Alipur, Vivek Vihar, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Palam, Safdarjung, Lodi Road, and Mehrauli, where a thunderstorm with moderate-intensity rainfall is expected. In the NCR, areas like Loni Dehat, Hindon Air Force Station, Bahadurgarh, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, and Greater Noida are also anticipated to experience similar weather conditions.