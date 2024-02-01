Nine people suffer injuries after a suspected corrosive substance was thrown in south London

A horrifying incident unfolded in south London’s Clapham on Wednesday, leaving nine individuals injured after a suspected corrosive substance attack. The victims included a mother and her two daughters who were in a car on Lessar Avenue around 7:30 pm local time. In addition to the family, three members of the public and three police officers who responded to the incident were also harmed in what the fire brigade termed a “chemical incident.” Emergency services took five of the injured individuals to the hospital.

Detective Superintendent Alexander Castle, leading the investigation, stated that tests were underway to identify the substance used in the attack. While the exact nature of the substance was not confirmed, it was evident that a corrosive material was employed.

An eyewitness account shed light on the incident, describing a confrontation between an unidentified man and the family that escalated into the use of the corrosive substance. The witness mentioned a man in a white car with two children, suggesting an attempt to run over a woman. The situation intensified with a physical altercation, leading to the man violently grabbing and slamming one of the children on the ground. The eyewitness recounted the woman’s distress, shouting for help due to the impact on her eyes.

The corrosive substance attack has raised concerns about the safety of the victims and the need for a thorough investigation to determine the motive behind such a violent incident. The ongoing tests will likely provide more information about the substance used and aid in the pursuit of justice for the victims.