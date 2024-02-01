Oil companies increases LPG prices

Mumbai: Public sector oil marketing companies in the country, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), Bharat Petroleum Corporation, and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation revised the retail prices of commercial LPG. The price of commercial LPG sold in 19-kilogram cylinders were hiked up to Rs 14. The new rate will be effective from today, February 1.

After the latest price hike, the retail sales price of a 19 Kg commercial LPG cylinder in Delhi will now be Rs 1,769.50.The cooking gas prices vary from state to state due to local taxes.

Monthly revisions for both commercial and domestic LPG (liquefied petroleum gas) cylinders occur on the first day of each month. Meanwhile, the oil companies have decided to keep the rate of domestic LPG, which is utilized for cooking in households unchanged. The last revision in domestic cylinder prices happened on March 1 this year.