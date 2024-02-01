Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas move out of their $20 mn LA mansion in a legal battle with seller

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have decided to vacate their lavish Los Angeles mansion, purchased in 2019 for $20 million, due to a string of problems and damages that have plagued the property. The couple, along with their 2-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, has relocated to another residence while ongoing construction endeavors to rectify issues in their original home.

Water damage within the luxury property triggered a mold infestation, rendering the house “virtually unlivable” and posing health hazards, according to the complaint filed in the legal battle with the builder. The couple’s trustee, representing Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, is pursuing “consequential damages” in the lawsuit.

The opulent property boasts seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a temperature-controlled wine room, a chef’s kitchen, an indoor basketball court, an entertainment lounge, a home theatre, and a spa with a steam shower.

The lawsuit highlights that problems surfaced shortly after the couple moved into the house in 2019. Issues initially centered around the pool and spa, with challenges like “porous waterproofing” fostering mold contamination and associated problems.

The legal dispute emphasizes the couple’s determination to address the structural issues and seek compensation for the consequential damages incurred. This unexpected turn of events has disrupted the celebrity couple’s living arrangements and raised concerns about the structural integrity of their high-end residence.