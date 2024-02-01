Proof of at least 9 hidden cultural groups during Ice Age discovered by researchers in Europe

Throughout history, human beings have adorned themselves with personal ornaments, creating a tangible link to their communities and establishing a cultural identity that transcends time. Recent archaeological discoveries have shed light on the presence of multiple cultural groups among our ancient ancestors through an extensive analysis of pendants from the Ice Age in Europe.

This study, led by Jack Baker, a doctoral student in archaeology at the University of Bordeaux, focused on pendants dating between 34,000 and 24,000 years ago during the Gravettian period. The research revealed the existence of at least nine distinct cultural groups within the broader Gravettian population, each showcasing unique ornament styles. Surprisingly, these cultural associations did not always align with familial ties, as genetic analyses showed individuals sharing cultural embellishments despite different ancestries.

The tradition of adorning oneself with beads has ancient roots, with evidence of shell beads found in Morocco dating back approximately 140,000 years. However, the widespread use of beads gained momentum around 45,000 years ago, coinciding with a period of increased ornamental traditions across Europe.

Jack Baker and his team compiled records of hand-chiseled beads and pendants from 112 sites across Europe, primarily from Gravettian dwellings. Some artifacts were unearthed in burial sites where DNA samples were collected. The diversity observed in personal ornaments during this period allowed researchers to delve deeper into their role as cultural markers.

This study showcases the significance of personal ornaments in shaping cultural identities, with each distinct cultural group leaving its unique imprint on the adornments of our ancient ancestors during the Gravettian period. The findings challenge conventional notions by revealing that shared cultural practices could transcend genetic differences among individuals.