R. Madhavan, Nayanthara’s Film ‘The Test’ Wraps Up Production

R. Madhavan and Nayanthara’s upcoming cricket drama, “The Test,” has successfully completed its production phase, according to an announcement by the makers on Wednesday. The film, directed by S Sashikanth, founder of YNOT Studios, also stars Siddharth and Meera Jasmine. Sashikanth, known for his role as a producer, is making his directorial debut with this project.

The production company, YNOT Studios, took to social media to share the news and posted a behind-the-scenes clip from the film’s set. The caption read, “It’s a WRAP for #theTEST. See you in cinemas, this Summer.” Sashikanth not only directed the movie but also co-produced it with Chakravarthy Ramachandra. The film is eagerly awaited by fans, especially with the unique theme of cricket as a backdrop, and is set to release in cinemas during the upcoming summer season.