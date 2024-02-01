Ranveer Singh invests in boAt, becomes brand ambassador

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has become an investor and the official face of the boAt consumer electronics brand. Singh has invested an undisclosed amount and acquired a significant stake in the company. As a key stakeholder, he will also represent the brand in its upcoming campaign, ‘Lost in Nirvana.’ Aman Gupta, Co-founder, and CMO of boAt, expressed the significance of Singh’s investment and strategic involvement, emphasizing their shared mission to revolutionize the audio experience in India. Singh, in response, highlighted boAt’s commitment to high-quality sound and its strong connection with the youth, expressing excitement about co-creating a revolutionary impact on India’s audio landscape.

The new ‘Nirvana series’ by boAt will feature premium audio products, including true wireless stereo (TWS) and headphones, with cutting-edge technology such as 120 hours of battery life and Active Noise Canceling. The collaboration aims to amplify the sound experience in India, leveraging Ranveer Singh’s energy and passion for music to resonate with boAt’s vision and values. The actor’s involvement goes beyond a financial decision, reflecting a joint commitment to innovation and community building within the audio industry.