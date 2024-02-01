Refreshing iced masala chai recipe

Ingredients:

– 2 cups water

– 2 cups milk

– 4-5 black tea bags or loose tea leaves

– 1 cinnamon stick

– 4-5 whole cloves

– 4-5 green cardamom pods, lightly crushed

– 1-2 inches fresh ginger, grated

– 2-3 tablespoons sugar (adjust to taste)

– Ice cubes

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine water, milk, cinnamon stick, cloves, cardamom pods, and grated ginger.

2. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to simmer. Add the tea bags or loose tea leaves.

3. Simmer for about 5-7 minutes to allow the spices to infuse and the tea to steep.

4. Add sugar according to your taste preference and stir until it dissolves.

5. Remove the saucepan from heat and strain the tea to remove the spices and tea leaves.

6. Allow the chai to cool to room temperature and then refrigerate until chilled.

7. Serve the iced masala chai over ice cubes in glasses.

8. Optionally, you can garnish with a sprinkle of ground cinnamon or a slice of lemon for added freshness.

Enjoy your homemade iced masala chai!