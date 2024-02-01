Rescue Operation Saves 300 Tourists Stranded near Atal Tunnel

Approximately 300 tourists who found themselves stranded near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, Kullu, Himachal Pradesh, following heavy snowfall have been successfully rescued. The rescue operation took place after the region experienced significant snowfall, bringing relief to farmers and hoteliers who had endured nearly two months of dry weather.

The onset of snow in upper Shimla marked the season’s first snowfall, extending to Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, and Kullu. The Himachal Pradesh Police played a crucial role in rescuing the 300 tourists trapped near the South Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, with Superintendent of Police Sakshi Verma confirming the operation’s success. The tourists, stranded due to heavy snowfall, were returning to the Sissu side on the north portal of the tunnel when their vehicles faced difficulties descending. Prompt action by the police and local administration involved deploying rescue vehicles to bring the stranded individuals down. District administration officials, including the Deputy Superintendent of Police, collaborated in the rescue operation, ensuring the safe evacuation of the tourists.