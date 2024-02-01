Simple Breakfast: Strawberry Shake Smoothie

Ingredients:
– 1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled
– 1 ripe banana
– 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)
– 1/2 cup yogurt
– 1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional, depending on sweetness preference)
– Ice cubes (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare Strawberries:
– Wash and hull the fresh strawberries.
2. Blend Ingredients:
– In a blender, combine the strawberries, ripe banana, milk, yogurt, and honey or maple syrup.
3. Blend Until Smooth:
– Blend the ingredients until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency.
4. Adjust Sweetness:
– Taste the smoothie and add more honey or maple syrup if additional sweetness is desired. Blend again to incorporate.
5. Add Ice Cubes (Optional):
– If you prefer a colder and icier texture, add a handful of ice cubes to the blender and blend until crushed and well mixed.
6. Serve:
– Pour the strawberry shake smoothie into glasses.
7. Garnish (Optional):
– Garnish with a sliced strawberry on the rim of the glass or a dollop of yogurt on top.
8. Enjoy:
– Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing and delicious strawberry shake smoothie!
Feel free to customize this recipe by adding other fruits, such as blueberries or raspberries, for a delightful berry blend.
