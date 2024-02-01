Simple Breakfast: Strawberry Shake Smoothie

Ingredients:

– 1 cup fresh strawberries, hulled

– 1 ripe banana

– 1 cup milk (dairy or plant-based)

– 1/2 cup yogurt

– 1-2 tablespoons honey or maple syrup (optional, depending on sweetness preference)

– Ice cubes (optional)

Instructions:

1. Prepare Strawberries:

– Wash and hull the fresh strawberries.

2. Blend Ingredients:

– In a blender, combine the strawberries, ripe banana, milk, yogurt, and honey or maple syrup.

3. Blend Until Smooth:

– Blend the ingredients until you achieve a smooth and creamy consistency.

4. Adjust Sweetness:

– Taste the smoothie and add more honey or maple syrup if additional sweetness is desired. Blend again to incorporate.

5. Add Ice Cubes (Optional):

– If you prefer a colder and icier texture, add a handful of ice cubes to the blender and blend until crushed and well mixed.

6. Serve:

– Pour the strawberry shake smoothie into glasses.

7. Garnish (Optional):

– Garnish with a sliced strawberry on the rim of the glass or a dollop of yogurt on top.

8. Enjoy:

– Serve immediately and enjoy the refreshing and delicious strawberry shake smoothie!

Feel free to customize this recipe by adding other fruits, such as blueberries or raspberries, for a delightful berry blend.