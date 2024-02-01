Simple recipe for a delicious carrot oatmeal cake

Ingredients:

For the Cake:

– 1 cup rolled oats

– 1 cup boiling water

– 1 cup finely grated carrots

– 1/2 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 1 cup brown sugar

– 2 large eggs

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

– 1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

– 1 teaspoon baking soda

– 1/2 teaspoon baking powder

– 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

– 1/4 teaspoon salt

– 1/2 cup chopped nuts (optional)

For the Cream Cheese Frosting:

– 8 ounces cream cheese, softened

– 1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

– 2 cups powdered sugar

– 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 350°F (175°C). Grease and flour a 9×13-inch baking pan.

2. In a bowl, combine the rolled oats and boiling water. Let it sit for about 20 minutes to allow the oats to absorb the water.

3. In another bowl, cream together the softened butter and brown sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, beating well after each addition. Stir in the vanilla extract.

4. In a separate bowl, whisk together the flour, baking soda, baking powder, cinnamon, and salt.

5. Gradually add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients, mixing until just combined.

6. Fold in the soaked oats and grated carrots. If desired, add chopped nuts.

7. Pour the batter into the prepared baking pan and smooth the top.

8. Bake in the preheated oven for 35-40 minutes or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean.

9. Allow the cake to cool completely before frosting.

10. For the cream cheese frosting, beat together the softened cream cheese, softened butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla extract until smooth and creamy.

11. Once the cake has cooled, spread the cream cheese frosting over the top.

12. Slice, serve, and enjoy your delicious carrot oatmeal cake!

Feel free to customize the recipe according to your preferences. Enjoy baking!