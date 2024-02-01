DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSBusiness

Stock Market: Indian equity indices trade lower

Feb 1, 2024, 03:27 pm IST

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices traded lower today. BSE Sensex was down 20.99 points or 0.03 percent at 71,731.12. NSE  Nifty was down 10.90 points or 0.05 percent at 21,714.80.

Also Read: Indian Railways extends these special trains: Full list 

About 1454 shares advanced, 1768 shares declined, and 72 shares remained unchanged. Top  gainers were Maruti, Cipla , Power Grid, SBI Life and  HDFC Life. Top losers were L&T, Ultratech Cement, Dr. Reddy’s, JSW Steel (-1.92%) and  Titan. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 451, and those that hit a 52-week low was 19.

Tags
shortlink
Feb 1, 2024, 03:27 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button