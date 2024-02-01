Study: Improving fitness may lower risk of prostate cancer by 35 per cent

In recent research, it has been established that regular exercise can significantly reduce the risk of prostate cancer in men, with the potential to lower it by up to 35%. The study, published in the British Journal of Sports Medicine, focused on cardiorespiratory fitness and its correlation with prostate cancer risk.

The research involved an analysis of 57,652 men in Sweden, considering factors such as physical activity levels, height, body mass index (BMI), lifestyle, perceived health, and cardiorespiratory fitness tests. The participants were categorized based on changes in their cardiorespiratory fitness measurements – either a three percent increase, remaining stable, or a three percent decrease each year.

The study revealed that men whose cardiorespiratory fitness improved by three percent over approximately three years were 35% less likely to develop prostate cancer compared to those whose fitness declined by three percent. This relationship held true regardless of the participants’ initial fitness levels.

Cardiorespiratory fitness was measured annually based on the amount of oxygen the body utilized during intense exercise, where a higher volume indicated greater fitness. The researchers monitored the participants over an average of seven years since their last fitness tests, during which 592 individuals were diagnosed with prostate cancer.

Dr. Kate Bolam, co-author of the study and a researcher at the Swedish School of Sport and Health Sciences in Stockholm, highlighted the importance of more intensive activity, stating that “the more intensive the activity, the lower the requirement for duration and frequency.” This study contributes valuable insights into the connection between regular exercise and prostate cancer risk reduction.