Thailand Masters: Kidambi Srikanth enters second round

Bangkok: Indian shuttler Kidambi Srikanth entered the men’s singles second round of Thailand Masters badminton tournament in Bangkok. The Indian shuttler Chinese Taipei’s Wang Tzu Wei by ‘22-20, 21-19’. He will take on compatriot Mithun Manjunath in the second round. Mithun Manjunath defeated Hong Kong’s Jason Gunawan by ‘21-17, 21-8’ in his first round men’s singles match.

S Sankar Muthusamy Subramanian also started his campaign with a ‘21-14, 21-17’ win over Leong Jun Hao of Malaysia. Sameer Verma made a first round exit, going down to Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka Long ‘14-21, 18-21’ while Kiran George retired after trailing 17-21 in his round of 32 match against China’s Lei Lan Xi.

Malvika Bansod and Ashmita Chaliha advanced to the second round of the women’s singles event. Ashmita defeated Wong Ling Ching by ‘21-10, 21-16’ and Malivika beat Peru’s Ines Lucia Castillo Salazar by ‘22-20, 21-8’. Malvika will next face Thailand’s Busanan Ongbamrungphan.