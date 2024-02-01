UAE introduces temporary work permit for a period of 3 months: Details

Dubai: Dubai has launched a temporary work permit for a period of 3 months for medical professionals. The new short-term ‘permit to practice’ will allow visiting medical professionals to practice in the UAE for three months. The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) announced this at the ongoing Arab Health Congress 2024.

DHA said local healthcare facilities ‘need to apply for the permit if they wish to bring international medical expertise to the country for a short period of time.’ So, non-UAE resident professionals will not be able to directly apply for the service.

‘This period enables healthcare professionals to work with healthcare facilities, acquaint themselves with the regulations and standards pertaining to practice within the emirate, and undertake the process of applying for a professional licence,’ Dr Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the DHA’s Health Regulation Sector said.

The permit can be acquired within a day through the electronic system ‘Sheryan’. The submission is carried out through the account of the medical director of a licensed healthcare facility and the permit is valid for up to three months.