Union Budget 2024: Finance Minister announces decision about ‘Income Tax’ slabs

New Delhi: The Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is presenting Interim Budget. This is her sixth straight Budget. This will be the last Budget of last one of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s second term.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that there would be no alterations to taxation. She proposed to maintain the existing tax rates for both direct and indirect taxes, including import duties. ‘I propose to retain the same tax rates for direct and indirect taxes including import duties,’ says Finance Minister.

Also Read: BSF arrest 4 smugglers near Pakistan border

Meanwhile, the Finance Minister announced hike in capital expenditure to over Rs 11 trillion. She also said that the government will launch housing scheme for the middle class to enable them to buy or build their own homes.