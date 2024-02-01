Updated fuel prices for February announced

Doha: Qatar Energy announced the fuel prices for February 2024. The authority has decided to keep the price of Super grade petrol, Premium petrol and diesel unchanged.

Premium petrol will cost QR 1.95 per litre. Meanwhile, the price for the Super grade petrol remains unchanged at QR2.10 per litre. Price of diesel also remains unchanged, costing QR2.05 per litre.

Over the last few months, diesel and super grade petrol prices have remained stable, while premium petrol prices have fluctuated between QR 2.05 and QR 1.90 per litre.

Qatar government had started revising the fuel prices according to the price of crude oil in the international market in 2016, April. Earlier, prices were announced by the Ministry of Energy and Industry but since September 2017, Qatar Petroleum has been announcing the price list.