13 killed in fire at school dorm in Henan province in China

A tragic incident occurred at Yingcai School in Yanshanpu Village, near Nanyang City, Henan province, China, where a fire in a dormitory claimed the lives of 13 people and left another individual injured. The incident took place on Friday at 11 pm, and the blaze was promptly extinguished by firefighters at around 11:38 pm. The injured person was admitted to a local hospital and was reported to be in stable condition.

The head of the school was taken into custody following the incident, and local officials, including top officials from Nanyang and the province, visited the site to assess the situation. Yingcai School, which provides kindergarten and primary-grade education, is reported to be a private institution with a substantial student population. The school follows a schedule with a break once every two weeks, and students were present at the school over the weekend.

In response to the tragic event, the Henan province has established an incident management team to conduct an investigation into the incident and manage its aftermath. Chinese social media platforms witnessed an outpouring of outrage from users, expressing their condolences and calling for severe punishment for any safety lapses that might have contributed to the incident. One commenter on the Weibo social site conveyed the profound impact of the tragedy, stating, “It’s too scary, 13 children from 13 families, all gone in an instant… if there is no severe punishment, their souls will not rest in peace.”