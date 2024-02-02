2 killed, 167 injured in massive gas explosion

Nairobi: At least 2 people died and 167 were injured in a massive gas explosion that rocked Nairobi, Kenya. More than 100 homes were damaged in the explosion. The blast took place at a gas plant in south-east Nairobi. As per reports, the death toll is expected to rise.

The explosion took place at Kentainers Company Ltd in the Embakasi region. Several gas cylinders were being refilled when the fire broke out. The cause of the fire remains unknown.

‘The building hosting the company is badly damaged. Members of the public are advised to avoid the area as rescue operations are underway including fire engines being deployed to the area,’ said government spokesperson Isaac Mwaura.