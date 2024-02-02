285-year-old lemon discovered inside a 19th-century cabinet

A 285-year-old lemon, a surprising discovery, emerged from a 19th-century cabinet brought to Brettells Auctioneers in Shropshire, United Kingdom for auction.

The cabinet, inherited by a family from a late uncle, captivated attention not only for its historical charm but also for the unexpected find of a centuries-old lemon. This peculiar citrus relic became a subject of its own auction, ultimately fetching an impressive $1,786.

The intriguing discovery unfolded during the process of preparing the cabinet for sale. A specialist, engaged in capturing photographs of the cabinet, stumbled upon a peculiar ball-shaped object rolling at the back of a drawer. To their astonishment, it turned out to be none other than a remarkably well-preserved lemon.

Determining the age of this ancient lemon posed no challenge for the auctioneers, as it carried with it a unique piece of history. Engraved on the dried citrus fruit was a message that read, “Given By Mr P Lu Franchini Nov 4, 1739 to Miss E Baxter.”

The revelation of this aged lemon added an extra layer of fascination to the auction, offering a glimpse into the historical context of its origin. The engraved message not only provided a date but also hinted at a personal connection between Mr. P Lu Franchini and Miss E Baxter dating back to November 4, 1739.

In the world of auctions, where items often speak to the past, this unexpected encounter with a 285-year-old lemon unfolded a unique narrative, offering bidders and enthusiasts alike a tangible connection to a bygone era.