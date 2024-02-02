AAP, BJP protests: Security tightened in Delhi

Enhanced security measures have been implemented in Central Delhi with the deployment of additional personnel, anticipating demonstrations by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP on Friday. The AAP plans to protest outside the BJP headquarters, accusing the BJP of cheating in the Chandigarh mayoral polls, while the BJP intends to demonstrate near the AAP head office, highlighting alleged corruption in the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Both party headquarters are situated on Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg, with less than 800 meters separating them. Authorities have ensured appropriate security arrangements, deploying extra personnel to maintain law and order. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann are expected to participate in the AAP’s protest. Following the BJP’s sweeping victory in the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday, the Delhi BJP, led by President Virendra Sachdeva and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, plans to demonstrate against alleged corruption in the Kejriwal government.