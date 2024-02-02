Actress Poonam Pandey passes away

Mumbai: Bollywood Poonam Pandey passed away due to cervical cancer. She was 32 years old. The new was confrimed by her manager. An official statement was shared on her Instagram account.

‘This morning is a tough one for us. Deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness. In this time of grief, we would request for privacy while we remember her fondly for all that we shared,’ siad her team in the post.

‘She got detected with cancer sometime back, and it was in the later stage. She was in her hometown in Uttar Pradesh, and the funeral will mostly happen there,’ said her manager.

Poonam Pandey made her Bollywood debut with the 2013 film ‘Nasha’. However, the actor and social media influencer gained major popularity after participating in the reality show ‘Lock Upp’.