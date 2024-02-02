Apple launches Vision Pro: Details

New York: Apple has officially launched Apple Vision Pro in the United States. The device will be available at U.S Apple store and U.S Apple Store online starting today, Friday, February 2. The mixed reality (MR) headset is priced in the US at $3,499.

The device promises immersive spatial experiences, transforming any room into a personal theatre. it features ultra-high-resolution displays that surpass a 4K TV for each eye, the Vision Pro offers a viewing experience similar to a 100-foot screen.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end higher

Apple boasts 600 specially designed apps and games, with one million compatible apps available for the Vision Pro. Gamers have access to over 250 titles on Apple Arcade. FaceTime on Vision Pro introduces a new dimension to video calls, making participants appear life-size by utilizing the surrounding space.

Vision Pro introduces Optic ID, an iris-based authentication system for secure unlocking, password autofill, and Apple Pay transactions. Accessibility features are integral, with visionOS with options like VoiceOver, Zoom, Switch Control, Guided Access, and more, tailored for spatial computing, ensuring inclusivity for all users.