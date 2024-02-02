Applications invited for the post of director of IISER Thiruvananthapuram, salary Rs 2.25 lakh: Details

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research’ (IISER) Thiruvananthapuram has invited applications/nominations for the appointment to the post of director.Candidates having a PhD degree with first class at Bachelor’s and Master’s level in any scientific discipline, preferably in pure science are eligible to apply. The candidates hould be eminent persons in their fields of specialization with outstanding academic record.

The candidates should have 15 years of experience in teaching / research out of which l0 years must be at the level of Professor or above in reputed educational institutes / research organizations.

Eligible candidate will be given a salary of Rs 2.25 lakh.The appointment to the post will be on contract for a term of five years, or till attainment of the age of 70 years. The candidates applying for the post should preferably be below 65 years of age as on last date of application.

Also Read: Capturing accident photos in this Gulf country is punishable by up to two years in jail

Interested and eligible candidates may apply online at NITSER Council’s website www.nitco-uncil.org.in and Ministry of Education’s website http://www.education.gov’in online till March 3, 2024.

‘Application once submitted cannot be altered/resubmitted, under any circumstances. Further, no request with respect to making changes in any data/particular entered by the candidate in the online application will be entertained, once the application is submitted successfully. Therefore, please keep all data / details ready before you start filling up the application online,’ said an fficial notification on the website of the Ministry of Education.