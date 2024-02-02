BBC releases around 3,000 internal emails relating to the scandal surrounding the 1995 interview of Princess Diana

The BBC has recently made public approximately 3,000 internal emails related to the scandal surrounding the 1995 interview with Princess Diana. This release comes in compliance with court instructions issued in December. Journalist Martin Bashir, who conducted the interview, has attributed the controversy to ‘professional jealousy’ and his background and ethnicity, countering allegations that he used deceit to secure the interview with Princess Diana.

The release of these emails was prompted by an earlier freedom of information (FoI) request made by investigative journalist Andy Webb over two years ago. The request was fueled by claims that BBC managers attempted to cover up Bashir’s actions.

In a notable email dated July 20, 2020, Bashir communicated with the head of BBC History, Robert Seatter, asserting that forged documents played no role in obtaining the interview. He suggested that the controversy would have been less if a “dynastic” journalist like David Dimbleby had conducted the interview instead. Bashir wrote, “I am sorry to hear that this so-called ‘forgery’ story has reared its head again. It played no part in the interview but did allow professional jealousy, particularly within the corporation, to hang its hat on alleged wrongdoing.”

Bashir’s email also hinted at perceived resentment within the corporation towards a “second-generation immigrant of non-white, working-class roots” having the audacity to enter a Royal Palace for an interview. He stated, “At the time, it was also apparent that there was some irritation that a second-generation immigrant of non-white, working-class roots should have the temerity to enter a Royal Palace and conduct an interview.”

He concluded, “It would have been so much easier if one of the dynastic families (Dimbleby et al) had done it!”