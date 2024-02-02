Boeing faces shareholder lawsuit alleging that the company prioritised profits over safety

Boeing, the aircraft manufacturer, is currently facing legal action from shareholders who allege that the company prioritized profits over safety and provided deceptive information regarding its commitment to aircraft safety, as per a Reuters report.

The lawsuit stems from an incident on January 5, where a cabin panel blew out mid-air on an Alaska Airlines 737 MAX 9. Shareholders claim that despite the crashes of two MAX planes in 2018 and 2019 that resulted in 346 fatalities, Boeing assured investors of its unwavering focus on safety.

According to the lawsuit, Boeing’s statements concealed subpar quality control on its assembly line, leading to an artificially inflated stock price.

Boeing’s stock witnessed a significant decline of 18.9 percent from January 5 to January 25, 2024, the day following the Federal Aviation Commission (FAA) restricting Boeing from expanding MAX production due to safety concerns. This decline resulted in the elimination of over $28 billion in market value.

Filed in the federal court in Alexandria, Virginia, the lawsuit covers shareholders from October 23, 2019, to January 24, 2024, and is spearheaded by Rhode Island General Treasurer James Diossa. The defendants include Boeing’s Chief Executive Dave Calhoun, his predecessor Dennis Muilenburg, Chief Financial Officer Brian West, and his predecessor Gregory Smith.

James Diossa, the lead plaintiff, underscored the lawsuit’s potential to instigate changes in Boeing’s practices, emphasizing the paramount importance of safeguarding passengers and ensuring their safety in the future.